REZ Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

Resources & Energy Group Limited has announced a general meeting scheduled for June 25, 2024, at their Sydney office, where shareholders’ decisions on key resolutions will be sought. Shareholders will vote on ratifying a previous issue of 124 million shares, approving the issuance of 31 million placement options, and the distribution of shares to two executives as part of their remuneration. Eligibility to vote is determined for shareholders registered by June 23, 2024.

