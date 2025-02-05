REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH Earnings Results: $REYN Reports Quarterly Earnings

REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH ($REYN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, missing estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,021,000,000, beating estimates of $991,295,741 by $29,704,259.
REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH Insider Trading Activity
REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH insiders have traded $REYN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRIS MAYRHOFER (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $576,100.
- ROLF STANGL has made 3 purchases buying 10,889 shares for an estimated $297,633 and 0 sales.
- HELEN GOLDING purchased 1,190 shares for an estimated $32,823
REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,890,109 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $120,982,389
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 483,977 shares (+2213.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,051,684
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 425,339 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,228,042
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 413,005 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,844,455
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 385,053 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,975,148
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 298,785 shares (+596.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,292,213
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 298,624 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,287,206
