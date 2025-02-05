REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH Earnings Results: $REYN Reports Quarterly Earnings

REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH ($REYN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, missing estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,021,000,000, beating estimates of $991,295,741 by $29,704,259.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $REYN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH Insider Trading Activity

REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH insiders have traded $REYN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRIS MAYRHOFER (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $576,100 .

. ROLF STANGL has made 3 purchases buying 10,889 shares for an estimated $297,633 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HELEN GOLDING purchased 1,190 shares for an estimated $32,823

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of REYNOLDSN PROD -REDH stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.