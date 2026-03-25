Is Reynolds Stock a Buy as One Director Buys $99K in Shares?

Key Points

A director at Reynolds Consumer Products acquired 4,705 shares of the firm for $99,000 on March 18, 2026.

The purchase increased his direct common stock ownership by 13.51%, raising direct holdings to 39,537 shares post-transaction.

All shares are held directly, with no indirect or derivative security involvement in this transaction.

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Rolf Stangl, a director at Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN), reported the purchase of 4,705 common shares in open-market transactions on March 18, 2026, valued at approximately $99,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 4,705 Transaction value ~$99,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 39,537 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$828,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.06).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Stangl’s historical trading activity?

Stangl has maintained a net buyer profile, with this transaction aligning with his prior pattern of periodic open-market purchases; he has not reported any open-market sales to date.

Stangl has maintained a net buyer profile, with this transaction aligning with his prior pattern of periodic open-market purchases; he has not reported any open-market sales to date. What impact does this transaction have on Stangl’s ownership of Reynolds Consumer Products?

This purchase increased his direct holdings by 13.51%, bringing his direct stake to 39,537 shares, which equates to an estimated ~$828,000 in market value as of the transaction date.

This purchase increased his direct holdings by 13.51%, bringing his direct stake to 39,537 shares, which equates to an estimated ~$828,000 in market value as of the transaction date. Was the transaction executed at a premium or discount to recent trading levels?

The weighted average purchase price of $21.06 per share was the actual transaction price recorded on March 18, 2026.

The weighted average purchase price of $21.06 per share was the actual transaction price recorded on March 18, 2026. Are there any indirect or derivative interests involved in this filing?

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were reported in connection with this transaction; all acquired shares are held directly.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.72 billion Net income (TTM) $301.00 million Dividend yield 4% 1-year price change -9%

Company snapshot

Reynolds Consumer Products produces branded and store brand products across cooking and baking supplies, waste and storage solutions, and disposable tableware, including Reynolds Wrap, Hefty, and Presto brands.

The firm operates a diversified business model generating revenue through both direct consumer sales and private label manufacturing for major retailers in the United States and internationally.

It serves grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement outlets, military channels, and eCommerce retailers.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a leading producer of consumer packaging and disposable goods, with a broad portfolio of established brands and private label offerings. Strategic focus on both branded and store brand products enhances resilience and positions Reynolds as a key supplier in the packaging and household products sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase ultimately looks like a quiet vote of confidence at a moment when sentiment has softened, rather than a bold signal that something fundamentally new is unfolding. With shares down about 9% over the past year, Stangl’s buying here stands out more for its timing than its size.



At Reynolds Consumer Products, the underlying story has been one of resilience rather than acceleration. The company generated $3.72 billion in revenue in 2025, essentially flat year over year, while net income declined to $301 million from $352 million the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA also edged lower to $667 million, reflecting ongoing pressure from softer retail volumes and higher operating costs, even as pricing actions and cost controls helped offset some of that drag.



Still, the business remains steady, and management expects 2026 revenue to range from down 3% to up 1%, with earnings projected to improve modestly. The takeaway is that this kind of insider does seem to signal some confidence in the stock at a time when performance seems lackluster. If the firm manages to gain its footing, shares could be due for a turnaround.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.