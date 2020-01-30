Reynolds prices towards low end of range in 1st $1 bln-plus U.S. IPO of 2020 -source

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Reynolds Consumer Products on Thursday priced its initial public offering at $26 per share, according to a person familiar with the matter, towards the lower end of its target range. The IPO valued Reynolds at around $5.3 billion. The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company had aimed to sell 47.17 million shares at a target price range of $25-$28 per share. A representative for Reynolds did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York) ((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: REYNOLDS CNSMR IPO/ (URGENT)

