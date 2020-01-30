Banking

Reynolds prices towards low end of range in 1st $1 bln-plus U.S. IPO of 2020 -source

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Reynolds Consumer Products on Thursday priced its initial public offering at $26 per share, according to a person familiar with the matter, towards the lower end of its target range. A representative for Reynolds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Reynolds Consumer Products on Thursday priced its initial public offering at $26 per share, according to a person familiar with the matter, towards the lower end of its target range. The IPO valued Reynolds at around $5.3 billion. The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company had aimed to sell 47.17 million shares at a target price range of $25-$28 per share. A representative for Reynolds did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York) ((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: REYNOLDS CNSMR IPO/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular