Reynolds IPO prices towards low end of target in 2020's first mega listing -source

(Updates with context on IPO market, Reynolds declining to comment) By Joshua Franklin NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Reynolds Consumer Products raised around $1.2 billion in its initial public offering on Thursday after pricing shares toward the low end of its targeted range, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal is the first U.S. IPO in 2020 to raise at least $1 billion and indicates cautious investor demand for large deals after several hefty new listings struggled in 2019, such as ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies and online dentistry company SmileDirectClub . Unlike those companies Reynolds is profitable. Nevertheless, the company does carry a heavy leverage load, with $2.4 billion in long-term debt on a pro forma basis. The company plans to use IPO proceeds to pay down a portion of its debt. Reynolds priced its IPO at $26 per share, the source said, compared to a target price range of $25-$28 per share. That valued Reynolds at around $5.3 billion. A representative for Reynolds declined to comment. The source requested anonymity to speak about the deal. Lake Forest, Illinois-based Reynolds is due to make its Nasdaq debut on Friday under the symbol "REYN". Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the leading underwriting banks on the IPO. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown) ((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: REYNOLDS CNSMR IPO/ (UPDATE 1)

