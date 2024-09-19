Is Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Reynolds Consumer Products is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Reynolds Consumer Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REYN's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that REYN has returned about 17% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.8%. As we can see, Reynolds Consumer Products is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sinclair (SBGI). The stock has returned 8% year-to-date.

In Sinclair's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Reynolds Consumer Products belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.1% this year, meaning that REYN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sinclair belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #60. The industry has moved +2.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Reynolds Consumer Products and Sinclair as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

