Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) reported revenue of $931 million, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $898.62 million, representing a surprise of +3.6%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking : $308 million versus $301.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $308 million versus $301.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage : $266 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $252.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

: $266 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $252.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Net Revenues- Unallocated : $-6 million compared to the $-6.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year.

: $-6 million compared to the $-6.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year. Net Revenues- Presto Products : $163 million compared to the $150.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $163 million compared to the $150.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware: $200 million compared to the $199.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

Here is how Reynolds Consumer Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

