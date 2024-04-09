Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) standing at $28.51, reflecting a +0.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.91% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Reynolds Consumer Products in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.22, signifying a 175% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $813.34 million, indicating a 4.54% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $3.61 billion, representing changes of +13.38% and -3.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Reynolds Consumer Products presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Reynolds Consumer Products is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.8.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

