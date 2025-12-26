Is Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN). REYN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.15, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.01. Over the last 12 months, REYN's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.25 and as low as 13.14, with a median of 14.50.

Finally, we should also recognize that REYN has a P/CF ratio of 10.87. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. REYN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.09. Within the past 12 months, REYN's P/CF has been as high as 13.89 and as low as 9.57, with a median of 10.88.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Reynolds Consumer Products is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, REYN sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

