Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share.

At the most recent share price of $29.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.15%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.81% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reynolds Consumer Products is $32.41. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.81% from its latest reported closing price of $29.25.

The projected annual revenue for Reynolds Consumer Products is $4,018MM, an increase of 7.12%. The projected annual EPS is $1.58, an increase of 29.66%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reynolds Consumer Products. This is an increase of six owner(s) or 1.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:REYN is 0.1678%, an increase of 3.2122%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 81,676K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 12,765,325 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,775,347 shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 11.04% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 10,477,700 shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,549,400 shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 0.86% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,050,299 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,970,900 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,977,800 shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,721,875 shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665,700 shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Reynolds Consumer Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RCP's mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP's customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

