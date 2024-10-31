Reynolds Consumer Products price target lowered to $28 from $29 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to $28 from $29 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says state-level bans and changing consumer preferences drove declines in foam tableware, driving much of the company’s grosz miss and likely to remain a near term sales headwind.

