Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Reynolds Consumer Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$586m ÷ (US$4.7b - US$432m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Reynolds Consumer Products has an ROCE of 14%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Household Products industry average of 21%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Reynolds Consumer Products compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Reynolds Consumer Products, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 38% three years ago. However it looks like Reynolds Consumer Products might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Reynolds Consumer Products has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 9.1% of total assets. Considering it used to be 76%, that's a huge drop in that ratio and it would explain the decline in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Reynolds Consumer Products is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last year has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Reynolds Consumer Products has the makings of a multi-bagger.

