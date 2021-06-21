Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REYN) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REYN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 19x and even P/E's above 38x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Reynolds Consumer Products as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Reynolds Consumer Products?

NasdaqGS:REYN Price Based on Past Earnings June 21st 2021 free report on Reynolds Consumer Products

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Reynolds Consumer Products would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 37% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 0.8% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Reynolds Consumer Products' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Reynolds Consumer Products' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Reynolds Consumer Products is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

