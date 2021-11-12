Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased REYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that REYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.78, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REYN was $29.78, representing a -7.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.19 and a 12.38% increase over the 52 week low of $26.50.

REYN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). REYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports REYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -19.8%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

