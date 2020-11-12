Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased REYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.34, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REYN was $30.34, representing a -15.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $36 and a 40.4% increase over the 52 week low of $21.61.

REYN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). REYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports REYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 33.1%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.