Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased REYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.46, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REYN was $31.46, representing a -12.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $36 and a 15.36% increase over the 52 week low of $27.27.

REYN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). REYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports REYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.55%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

