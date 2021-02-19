Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased REYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of REYN was $29.96, representing a -16.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $36 and a 38.64% increase over the 52 week low of $21.61.

REYN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). REYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports REYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.37%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.