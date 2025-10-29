Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $79 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $86 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $931 million from $892 million last year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 to $0.60 Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 to $1.64

