Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $73.00 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $97.00 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.00 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $938.00 million from $930.00 million last year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73.00 Mln. vs. $97.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $938.00 Mln vs. $930.00 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.41

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.