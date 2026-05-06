Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $59 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $31 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $877 million from $801 million last year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59 Mln. vs. $31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $877 Mln vs. $801 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.