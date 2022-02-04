Reynolds Consumer Products Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for REYN

In trading on Friday, shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.49, changing hands as low as $27.91 per share. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REYN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.50 per share, with $32.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.05.

