Reynolds Consumer prices IPO at $26, within the range

Reynolds Consumer Products, which a is leading provider of household and kitchen products, raised $1.2 billion by offering 47.2 million shares at $26, within the range of $25 to $28. Reynolds Consumer Products plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol REYN. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citi, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets and HSBC acted as lead managers on the deal.

