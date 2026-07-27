Is REYN Stock Attractive After Its Recent Rally and Earnings Beat?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. REYN has regained investor attention after a sharp three-month rally and a better-than-expected first quarter. Shares have climbed 23.5% in the past three months, outpacing the industry’s 4.4% growth.

The earnings beat showed better pricing, higher volumes and improved profitability. The question now is whether the rally still leaves enough room for attractive returns.

Rally Reflects Better Execution

Reynolds reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, up 22% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. Net revenues rose 7% to $877 million and topped the consensus mark of $822 million.



The performance was not driven by one narrow factor. Pricing contributed five points to revenue growth, while retail volume added two points. Gross profit increased 9.5% to $207 million, and gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 23.6%.



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Segment trends also supported the rally. Reynolds Cooking & Kitchen Essentials delivered a 21% revenue increase to $314 million, helped by 15 points of pricing and 6% retail volume growth. Hefty Storage & Organization revenues rose 4% to $159 million, with retail volumes up 6%.



The company’s restructuring around four consumer missions also gives management a cleaner operating setup. The realignment is intended to improve commercial efficiency, sharpen innovation and support moves into adjacent categories.

Growth Drivers Remain Visible

Innovation remains a useful offset to a slower consumer backdrop. Reynolds launched Countertop Prep Paper, expanded its Reynolds foil lineup with Hearts-embossed Fun Foil and benefited from the recognition of Reynolds Parchment Bags as a 2026 Product of the Year.



E-commerce is another positive. The company delivered double-digit e-commerce growth in the first quarter, supported by omnichannel execution, retailer partnerships and case-fill rates in the high-90% range.



Balance-sheet flexibility adds another layer of support. Reynolds ended March 31, 2026, with $71 million in cash and cash equivalents, generated $71 million in operating cash flow and made a voluntary $50 million principal repayment. Net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA stood at 2.1X.



Peers offer useful context. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD gives investors another branded household-products comparison point. Newell Brands Inc. NWL, which is also listed among industry peers, provides a broader discretionary-products reference for assessing consumer demand and category pressure.

Risks Cap the Near-Term Upside

The risk side is still meaningful. Management expects roughly $200 million in annualized cost headwinds from aluminum and resin inflation. Pricing and productivity should help, but higher material costs can still pressure margins if demand softens.



Guidance also keeps expectations grounded. For 2026, Reynolds expects net revenues to range from down 3% to up 1% compared with 2025 revenues of $3.7 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $1.57-$1.63, below the $1.64 recorded last year.



Category pressures are uneven. Hefty Waste & Clean-Up revenues slipped 1% in the first quarter as retail volumes declined 1% amid stronger competitive activity. Hefty Home & Tableware retail volumes fell 3%, with foam products representing an eight-point headwind.



Valuation leaves less margin for error after the rally. REYN trades at 15.77X forward 12-month earnings, above the industry’s 14.73X but below the S&P 500’s 21.05X. The stock is also up 12.8% year to date and nearly 19% over the trailing 12 months.



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Bottom Line for Investors

REYN looks more balanced than deeply undervalued after its rally. The earnings beat, pricing power, innovation pipeline and operational execution support the investment case, but cost inflation, muted guidance and uneven category demand limit the stock’s near-term appeal.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That rank points to a more neutral short-term earnings estimate setup rather than a clear buy signal.



The Style Scores are mixed. REYN has a VGM Score of B and Value Score of B, which are favorable marks, but its Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of D show less consistent support across all styles. For investors already holding the stock, the data support patience. New money may want a better entry point or stronger estimate momentum before becoming more aggressive.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.