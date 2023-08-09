REYN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.66, changing hands as high as $30.54 per share. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REYN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.90 per share, with $32.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.37.

