Rey Resources Secures Key AGM Resolutions for Growth

Rey Resources Limited announced the successful passage of key resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election of Ms. Min Yang as a director, and approval for an additional 10% placement capacity. These outcomes demonstrate strong shareholder support and position the company for strategic growth.

