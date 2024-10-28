Rey Resources Ltd Strengthens Finances Amid Cash Flow Challenges

Rey Resources Ltd (AU:REY) has released an update.

Rey Resources Ltd reported a net decrease in cash flow for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to operating losses and investments in exploration. Despite these challenges, the company secured $1,000,000 from financing activities, reflecting a strong commitment to bolstering its financial position. Investors may find Rey Resources’ proactive financial strategies a point of interest in the fluctuating exploration sector.

