Rey Resources Ltd Strengthens Finances Amid Cash Flow Challenges

October 28, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

Rey Resources Ltd (AU:REY) has released an update.

Rey Resources Ltd reported a net decrease in cash flow for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to operating losses and investments in exploration. Despite these challenges, the company secured $1,000,000 from financing activities, reflecting a strong commitment to bolstering its financial position. Investors may find Rey Resources’ proactive financial strategies a point of interest in the fluctuating exploration sector.

