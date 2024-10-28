Rey Resources Ltd Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

Rey Resources Ltd (AU:REY) has released an update.

Rey Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to access the company’s annual report electronically and consider switching to paperless communications to stay informed while reducing paper usage. The meeting will address key company matters, and shareholders are advised to review the related documents thoroughly.

For further insights into AU:REY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.