Rey Resources Ltd Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

Rey Resources Ltd (AU:REY) has released an update.

Rey Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to access the company’s annual report electronically and consider switching to paperless communications to stay informed while reducing paper usage. The meeting will address key company matters, and shareholders are advised to review the related documents thoroughly.

