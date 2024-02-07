REXR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.12, changing hands as low as $49.17 per share. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REXR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.56 per share, with $65.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.17.

