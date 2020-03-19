Rexnord (RXN) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.8% Higher

Rexnord Corporation RXN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 22.5% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Rexnord currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Rexnord Corporation Price

Rexnord Corporation price | Rexnord Corporation Quote

Investors interested in the Manufacturing - Electronics industry may consider Regal Beloit Corporation RBC, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



