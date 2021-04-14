Rexnord (RXN) Displays Strong Prospects, Headwinds Persist

On Apr 14, we issued an updated research report on Rexnord Corporation RXN.



In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has returned 12.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.3%.

Present Scenario

Rexnord has been benefiting from operational execution, supply-chain optimization and surge in e-commerce business. Also, the company’s business diversity has been allowing it to mitigate the adversities in one end market with strength across others. Notably, it is working diligently to expand its prospects in the hygiene market.



Also, the company believes in strengthening and expanding its businesses through acquisitions. Notably, it acquired Just Manufacturing Co. and Canada-based Hadrian Inc. in calendar 2020. Both acquired assets have been integrated with Rexnord’s Water Management segment. Notably, acquired assets boosted the company’s sales by 1% in the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020.



Moreover, Rexnord is committed to rewarding shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payouts. For instance, in the nine months ended December 2020, the company paid out dividends worth $28.8 million to shareholders besides repurchasing shares worth $59.3 million.



However, weakness in the Process & Motion Control segment, primarily in the aerospace business poses a major concern for Rexnord. For the first quarter of 2021, it anticipates sales for Process & Motion Control to decline in the low-double-digit range on a year-over-year basis.



Further, the company has been experiencing rising costs and expenses over time. Notably, in the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, its cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses recorded an increase of 2.9% and 14.5%, respectively. Higher costs and expenses might prove detrimental to Rexnord’s performance in the quarters ahead.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are II-VI Incorporated IIVI, Regal Beloit Corporation RBC and The Middleby Corporation MIDD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



II-VI delivered a positive earnings surprise of 83.68%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Regal Beloit delivered a positive earnings surprise of 31.56%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Middleby delivered a positive earnings surprise of 22.98%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC): Get Free Report



IIVI Incorporated (IIVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Middleby Corporation (MIDD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rexnord Corporation (RXN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.