Rexnord Corporation (RXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Rexnord Corporation (RXN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RXN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RXN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.65, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RXN was $38.65, representing a -2.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.46 and a 104.82% increase over the 52 week low of $18.87.

RXN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). RXN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports RXN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.94%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RXN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RXN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RXN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHO with an increase of 28.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RXN at 3.89%.

