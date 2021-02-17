Rexnord Corporation (RXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Rexnord Corporation (RXN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RXN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RXN was $45.1, representing a -8.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.08 and a 139% increase over the 52 week low of $18.87.

RXN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). RXN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RXN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

