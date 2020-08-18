Rexnord Corporation (RXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Rexnord Corporation (RXN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RXN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RXN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.86, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RXN was $29.86, representing a -16.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.64 and a 58.24% increase over the 52 week low of $18.87.

RXN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). RXN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports RXN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -21.29%, compared to an industry average of -10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RXN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

