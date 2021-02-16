US Markets
Rexnord Corp to merge motion control unit with Regal Beloit in $3.69 bln deal

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp RXN.N said on Tuesday it would merge its industrial process and motion control business with larger rival Regal Beloit Corp RBC.N in a deal valued at about $3.69 billion.

