Rexnord Corp to merge motion control unit with Regal Beloit in $3.69 bln deal
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp RXN.N said on Tuesday it would merge its industrial process and motion control business with larger rival Regal Beloit Corp RBC.N in a deal valued at about $3.69 billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
