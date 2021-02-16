Rexnord Corp to merge motion control unit with Regal Beloit in $3.69 bln deal

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp RXN.N said on Tuesday it would merge its industrial process and motion control business with larger rival Regal Beloit Corp RBC.N in a deal valued at about $3.69 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.