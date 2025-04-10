Rexford Industrial (REXR) Stock Jumps 7.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Rexford Industrial (REXR) shares ended the last trading session 7.6% higher at $33.96. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to President Donald Trump’s recent announcement to put a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariff for most countries.

This industrial real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $244.08 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter.

FFO and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in FFO per share estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Rexford Industrial, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO per share estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on REXR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Rexford Industrial is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. City Office REIT (CIO), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.7% lower at $4.56. CIO has returned -4.3% in the past month.

For City Office REIT , the consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.28. This represents a change of -15.2% from what the company reported a year ago. City Office REIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.