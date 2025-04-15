Rexford Industrial Realty's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR.PRC shares, versus REXR:
Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRC) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are down about 0.1%.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VPCC
Funds Holding CWBC
MYO Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.