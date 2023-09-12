Rexford Industrial Realty's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4063), with shares changing hands as low as $21.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.00% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, REXR.PRC was trading at a 12.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.30% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR.PRC shares, versus REXR:
Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRC) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are down about 1%.
