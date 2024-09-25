Rexford Industrial Realty's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRC) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are down about 1.1%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: MRO shares outstanding history
WIN Videos
Institutional Holders of ODFL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.