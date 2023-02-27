Rexford Industrial Realty's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4063), with shares changing hands as low as $23.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.42% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, REXR.PRC was trading at a 5.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.54% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are up about 1.1%.
