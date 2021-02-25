Rexford Industrial Realty's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRC) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4063), with shares changing hands as low as $25.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, REXR.PRC was trading at a 3.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.17% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR.PRC shares, versus REXR:

Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRC) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are off about 1.7%.

