Rexford Industrial Realty's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $26.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, REXR.PRB was trading at a 7.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.47% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR.PRB shares, versus REXR:

Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are up about 0.6%.

