Rexford Industrial Realty's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $22.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, REXR.PRB was trading at a 8.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.10% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR.PRB shares, versus REXR:
Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) is currently off about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are up about 0.2%.
