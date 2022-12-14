Markets
REXR.PRB

Rexford Industrial Realty's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

December 14, 2022 — 02:23 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $22.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, REXR.PRB was trading at a 9.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.16% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR.PRB shares, versus REXR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

REXR.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are up about 1.5%.

BNK Invest
