Rexford Industrial Realty's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.19% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, REXR.PRB was trading at a 0.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.23% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are down about 3.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.