Rexford Industrial Realty's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $22.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.22% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, REXR.PRB was trading at a 9.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.79% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR.PRB shares, versus REXR:

Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) is currently down about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are off about 3.6%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.