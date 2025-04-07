Rexford Industrial Realty's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of REXR.PRB shares, versus REXR:
Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRB) is currently down about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are off about 3.6%.
