Rexford Industrial Realty's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $23.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, REXR.PRA was trading at a 3.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.89% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for REXR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's 5.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: REXR.PRA) is currently down about 5.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: REXR) are down about 8.5%.

