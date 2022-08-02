Rexford Industrial Realty's (NYSE:REXR) 21% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

It hasn't been the best quarter for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. It's fair to say most would be happy with 136% the gain in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Rexford Industrial Realty managed to grow its earnings per share at 13% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 19% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 75.84.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:REXR Earnings Per Share Growth August 2nd 2022

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Rexford Industrial Realty's TSR for the last 5 years was 160%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Rexford Industrial Realty has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 8.0% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 21% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Rexford Industrial Realty that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

