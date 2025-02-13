Rexford Industrial Realty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $42.5, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Experiencing a 5.56% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $45.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rexford Industrial Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $40.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Underweight $41.00 $44.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $45.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rexford Industrial Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rexford Industrial Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rexford Industrial Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company mainly focuses on leasing facilities in infill markets or relatively wealthy urban areas with a general scarcity of developable land. The vast majority of Rexford's real estate portfolio, in terms of square footage, revenue generation, and total value, comprises light manufacturing and distribution warehouse buildings located in Los Angeles and San Diego. The company's tenants are firms in the wholesale and retail, light manufacturing, industrial equipment, and food and beverage industries.

A Deep Dive into Rexford Industrial Realty's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rexford Industrial Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.74% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

