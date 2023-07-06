Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Price Target Decreased by 7.94% to 65.73

The average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) has been revised to 65.73 / share. This is an decrease of 7.94% from the prior estimate of 71.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 80.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.88% from the latest reported closing price of 53.06 / share.

Rexford Industrial Realty Declares $0.38 Dividend

On April 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $53.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.77%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexford Industrial Realty. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REXR is 0.58%, a decrease of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 232,896K shares. The put/call ratio of REXR is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 13,345K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,146K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,024K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,432K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 7.35% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,064K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,628K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 2.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,834K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,666K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 7.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,722K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 253 properties with approximately 31.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

