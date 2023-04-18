Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty said on April 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.89%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.77%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexford Industrial Realty. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REXR is 0.62%, an increase of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.04% to 235,327K shares. The put/call ratio of REXR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 29.61% from its latest reported closing price of $55.09.

The projected annual revenue for Rexford Industrial Realty is $735MM, an increase of 16.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSRBX - US Real Estate Portfolio Class II holds 80K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 2,610K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 27.13% over the last quarter.

JECIX - Mid Cap Index Trust NAV holds 99K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 83K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 17.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 253 properties with approximately 31.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

